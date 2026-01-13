North Fork fire departments see record emergency calls in 2025

(Credit: Jeremy Garretson photo)

Fire departments across Southold Town answered a record-breaking number of emergency calls in 2025, with three of the hamlets reporting their busiest years in history.

Cutchogue, Mattituck and Greenport fire departments all surpassed previous call volume records, reflecting growing demand for emergency services and the dedication of volunteer firefighters on the North Fork.

The Cutchogue Fire Department responded to its final call of 2025 on New Year’s Eve. The 4:30 p.m. call was the department’s 567th of the year, the most in its nearly 100-year history.

“With this total, 2025 became the busiest year in the department’s history, surpassing the previous record of 527 calls set in 2012,” according to a Jan. 2 statement on the department’s website. “As the department enters its 98th year of service, the Cutchogue Fire Department wishes the entire community a safe, healthy, and prosperous new year.”

The new year started off busy as well. Just after 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day, the department responded to its first call for an EMS alarm on Alvahs Lane. Two more calls followed that day: a mutual aid assist to the Southold Fire Department for a structure fire at Southold IGA and another EMS alarm.

The department, which will open its new firehouse this month, thanked the community for its support and wished residents a safe new year as it enters its 98th year of service.

The Mattituck Fire Department responded to a record 735 calls throughout the year, the department announced on Facebook.

“To our members — your dedication, commitment and professionalism are the heart of what we do. Thank you,” the department said in the Jan. 1 post. “To our families — thank you for your patience, understanding and unwavering support. Your encouragement behind the scenes plays an essential role in everything we accomplish.”

The Greenport Fire Department answered a record 1,221 calls in 2025.

“It’s tough because we had limited resources as far as EMTs go,” Chief Wayne Miller told The Suffolk Times this week. “But, on the positive side, it is rewarding to help the public. I know all the members really enjoy doing that.”

The Southold Fire Department responded to 845 calls, up from 787 in 2024.

The East Marion and Orient fire departments did not post their call numbers on social media or respond to requests from The Suffolk Times.

Fire departments in neighboring Riverhead Town also saw increased call volumes in 2025.

The Riverhead Fire Department responded to 1,456 alarms, including 11 working fires — an increase of 21 calls from the year before.

“These numbers reflect the dedication, training and commitment of our volunteers who stand ready to protect life and property around the clock,” the department said in a Jan. 1 Facebook post. “We are honored to serve the residents and visitors of Riverhead and look forward to continuing that service in the year ahead.”

The Jamesport Fire Department responded to 208 general rescue calls and 141 fire calls in 2025, breaking their previous marks.

“Following a record-breaking year, the dedicated men and women of the Jamesport Fire Department demonstrated unwavering commitment and resilience,” Chief Daniel Doroski said. “As chief of department, I am honored to witness their exceptional efforts.”

(Credit: Ana Borruto file photo)

The Wading River Fire Department responded to 1,374 calls in 2025, including 360 fire calls and 1,014 rescue calls — a decrease from 1,522 calls from the previous year when there were 370 fire responses.