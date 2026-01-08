Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 8, 2026

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Oct. 24, 2025.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

  • Gary & Deborah Guja to Ashish & Elodie Gupta, 97 Grant Drive (600-66-5-9) (R) $955,000 

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

  • Estate of Lars Larson to James & Christina Guido, 4109 Fox Hill Drive (600-40.04-1-26) (R) $515,000
  • Scott & Brooke Harris to Steven Abbondanza, 4108 Fox Hill Drive (600-40.04-1-25) (R) $510,000

CALVERTON (11933)

  • Jeffrey & Lyndsay Doroski to Michael & David Young, 92 Donna Drive (600-79-5-54) (R) $705,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

  • Susan Ambrosio to Scott Ambrosio, 1940 Mason Drive (1000-104-7-16.001) (R) $597,000

EAST MARION (11939)

  • Sefi Graider & Waylon DeCanio to Arnold & Ashley Farber, 410 Aquaview Avenue (1000-21-3-4) (R) $1,545,000
  • Jaclyn Costantino & Andrew Charron to Cara McCabe & Christopher Santone, 155 Manor Road (1000-38-4-5.001) (R) $1,490,000

GREENPORT (11944)

  • Marie Mautner to Kamal Helou & Lauren Hartman, 2055 Bay Shore Road (1000-53-4-12) (R) $2,150,000
  • George & Evangela Georgaklis to Amir Hariri & Kimberly Desmarais, 795 Westwood Lane (1000-33-2-7) (R) $1,230,000
  • Mary Gabriel & Adrianne Greenberg to Kristie Waller, 43 Sound Road (1000-33-4-74) (R) $800,000
  • Estate of Ellen Wiederlight to 326 Front Street Properties LLC, 220 Fourth Avenue, (1001-4-8-28) (V) $400,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

  • Mary Rasor to Gaurav Hingorani & Colette Beckett, 174 Manor Lane (600-47-2-11) (R) $927,500
  • Joseph & Laurie LoRusso to Alvaro Palencia & Angelica Sandoval, 276 Herricks Lane (600-23-1-12.004) (R) $875,000
  • Raymond & Darrell Janis to 1505 Main Road LLC, 1505 Main Road (600-68-4-58.001) (V) $400,000

LAUREL (11948)

  • Gregory Olsen to John & Mary Jeffrey, 6645 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-126-10-20) (R) $1,100,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

  • Thomas & Rosemary McDermott Trust to Nicole & Stephen O’Grady, 315 Old Salt Road (1000-144-5-20) (R) $1,750,000
  • Tyler Land Corp to BKDK Main Road LLC, 6795 Main Road (1000-125-1-19.006) (C) $1,500,000
  • Melvarene Stephens to Candee Ulmet & Filiz Reed, 2650 Wickham Avenue (1000-139-3-7) (R) $1,205,000
  • Gloria Onufrak to 5100 Cox Lane Corp, 1500 Marys Road (1000-114-5-1.002) (R) $995,000
  • Nancy & David Reeve to Jill & Mark DeSantis, 1235 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-114-11-25) (R) $660,000
  • Gloria Onufrak to Edward & Nickie Danowski, 1500 Marys Road (1000-114-5-1.002) (V) $555,500

ORIENT (11957)

  • 1885 Green LLC to John & Barbara Parisi, 1855 Greenway East (1000-15-1-10) (R) $1,775,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

  • Estate of Roy Osman to 1175 West Main LLC, 1175 West Main Street (600-125-2-25.002) (C) $1,264,450
  • Ashok & Manisha Patel to 501 Northville LLC, 501 Northville Turnpike (600-127-2-10) (R) $625,000
  • 120 Court St Corp to Learsi Brothers LLC & 303 Griffing Associates LLC, 120 Court Street (600-128-3-18) (R) $575,000
  • Dennis Breslin to Red’s Adventures LLC, 49 Smugglers Path (600-8-2-10.011) (V) $425,000
  • Estate of Donald Kempster to Transformation Properties Inc, 515 Sweezy Avenue (600-123-2-36) (R) $295,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

  • Myron Zisser Trust to Thomas Eagan & Michael Lubin, 21 Congdon Road (700-15-4-58) (R) $1,500,000
  • Todd & Melissa Taylor to Todd Taylor, 1 Shorewood Road (700-23-2-27) (R) $120,000

SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)

  • Ann Loeffler to MWL Ventures LLC, 68A Tuthill Drive (700-12-2-18.002) (R) $700,000

South Jamesport (11970)

  • Robert Sosik to Louis & Diane Ventura, 57 Front Street (600-92-4-6) (R) $730,000

Southold (11971)

• Christopher & Colleen Connors to George & Olga Themelis, 350 West Drive (1000-59-5-29.003) (R) $1,240,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content