Sports roundup: Mattituck, Greenport/Southold girls’ hoops take care of business

Greenport’s Abigail Bednoski. (Credit: Bill Landon file photo)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jan. 10 Mattituck 63, Southampton 57

Senior guard Claire McKenzie moved within 23 points of 1,000 career points in the Suffolk County League VII win. She finished with 23 points, 14 rebounds, seven blocked shots and three assists. Fiona Dunn connected for 15 points as the Tuckers (2-10, 2-4) won for the second time in a row. Ellie McKenna chipped in with 10 points, while grabbing six rebounds and making five steals. Mattituck enjoyed a 33-19 halftime lead.

On Jan. 8, McKenzie had another fine game with 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and eight steals in a 36-31 home victory over East Hampton (2-6, 2-3). Riley Richert contributed eight points and four steals.

Jan. 12 Greenport/Southold 37, Center Moriches 25

The Porters (5-2, 3-2) broke open a close game by outscoring the visiting Red Devils (2-8, 1-5), in the third quarter, 11-3. Lauryn Bednoski’s 12 points led Greenport, which has won three of its last four League VII games. Lyla Zablotny added seven.

On Jan. 10, Greenport took a 16-14 first-quarter lead, but Babylon took control of the league encounter in the second period, registering a 53-43 win. Zablotny led the Porters with 13 points and Emily Manwaring had nine.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jan. 9 Southold 90, Our Savior New American 17

Junior Kyan Olsen ripped the nets for 29 points and senior Travis Sepenoski added 20, for the second successive game, leading four players in double figures for the Settlers (7-4, 5-2) in the League VII home game. CJ Bailey and Yiannis Gavalas collected 10 points apiece for Southold, which rolled to a 17-3 first-quarter margin over the visitors (0-4, 0-3).

On Jan. 7, Sepenoski’s 20 points paced Southold over St. Pius V 0-4, 0-4), 60-46 in a league contest. Olsen contributed 19 points and Ben Zablotny had 10.

Jan. 7 Greenport 61, Shelter Island 44

Junior Troy Myers tallied 27 points to power the Porters (3-6, 2-3) in League VII action. Marcus Kruzeski added 11 points. Evan Weslek scored 34 points for Shelter Island (2-6, 2-4).

Two days prior on Jan. 5, Greenport dropped a 78-38 league decision at home to Bridgehampton (8-2, 8-1). Myers again led the Porters with 11 points. Alex Davis scored 26 points for the Bridges.

Jan. 12 John Glenn 71, Mattituck 52

The Tuckers (3-8, 2-4) finished with three players in double figures as the hosts dropped their third consecutive game in their League VI game. Connor Searl led the way with 18 points, Oakley Carr-Smith contributed 12 and Antonio Sparacio added 10. The Knights (6-5, 4-2) bolted out to a 23-10 first-quarter advantage and never looked back.

On Jan. 8, Class B rival Babylon (2-6, 2-2) broke open the contest by outscoring visiting Mattituck, 20-5, in the second period en route to a 75-38 league win. Sparacio paced the Tuckers with 12 points.