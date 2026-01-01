Year in Review: 2025 transitions in leadership

Changes in leadership took place at several local organizations and institutions during 2025.

The East End Seaport Museum and Marine Foundation welcomed Erin Kimmel as their new director. According to EESM, Ms. Kimmel has worked locally on projects for The Water Mill Center, Stony Brook University, as well as globally recognized arts organizations like ArtForum and Ballroom Marfa.

Beth Doyle took the helm at Greenport Schools as the district’s new superintendent. Ms. Doyle replaced interim superintendent Ryan Case who took over the position in July after former superintendent Marlon Small left the district to serve as superintendent of Elmont Union Free School District. Ms. Doyle started in her new role effective March 5.

Following an extensive search, Darren St. George was named executive director at the Southold Historical Museum, filling a post held for 13 years by Deanna Witte-Walker. Also new this year, the museum debuted an ADA-accessible Heritage Path for holiday revelers to use during the traditional candlelight tour and tree lighting.

The Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation chose longtime member Erica Steindl to succeed Cathy Demeroto as executive director. Ms. Steindl, who has been a key member of the organization since 2020, served as interim executive director and previously lead CAST’s Education & Outreach efforts.

With the resignation of Nancy Kouris, former Greenport Business Improvement District president Richard Vandenburgh didn’t hesitate to stepped back in, ready to bring his previous experience to bear on behalf of the village.

Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport installed a new chief medical officer, Alison Madden, M.D., who has big plans to expand the hospital’s services.