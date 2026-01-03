Year in Review: Doroski shocks Stark to win County Legislature 1st District

Democrat Greg Doroski pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Nov. 4’s election, unseating Republican incumbent Catherine Stark in the Suffolk County Legislature 1st District race.

The four-year Southold Town Board member notched 52% of the vote in what he called a “Republican-favored district” and will now represent Southold, Riverhead, Shelter Island, Brookhaven and Southampton. Mr. Doroski received 11,219 votes, beating Ms. Stark by 908 votes.

Throughout his door knocking-campaign, Mr. Doroski said he found “there is more that unites us than divides us” among voters.

Original reporting by Nicole Wagner and Brendan Carpenter

