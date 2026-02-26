Apollo CEO Marc Rowan buys 100+ acres of East Marion shoreline for record $23.5M: report

112.25 acres of land purchased in East Marion by Apollo Management CEO Marc Rowan since 2024. (Flora Cannon graphic)

A Wall Street titan scooped up more than 100 acres of vacant shoreline in East Marion for $23.5 million, setting a record for the most expensive land sale in North Fork history, according to reports.

Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan — who has a net worth of $10.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index — was identified as the buyer by The Real Deal on Feb. 24. The sale was first reported by Behind the Hedges two weeks ago.

The land was sold by Dutch real estate and container shipping businessman Raoul Witteveen, who has owned the property since 1994. The property has a storied history: Billy Joel sold 70 acres of the land to developer Harold Reese in 1985.

The properties in East Marion bought by Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan are located west of Truman’s Beach on the North Fork. (Google Maps courtesy graphic)

All 19 of the parcels were sold to various limited liability companies titled NFH JC with Roman numerals to distinguish the sales, according to real estate transfer information provided by Suffolk Vision Inc. The properties are a mix of residential vacant land and 60.2 acres protected by Peconic Land Trust easements established in the 1990s.

Mr. Rowan — who purchased Duryea’s Orient Point in 2020 — also bought three other pieces of land in the area for a combined $6.5 million as far back as 2024 under the NFH JC LLCs, according to past Suffolk Times real estate transfers.

Mr. Witteveen was represented in the sale by Joan Bischoff van Heemskerck and Nicholas Planamento, associate brokers at William Raveis, according to Behind the Hedges.

The Suffolk Times reached out to Mr. van Heemskerck, Mr. Planamento and Apollo Management for comment.

Much of the property remains undeveloped, with 14 parcels included in the deal along the shoreline with development rights intact, according to town records. Mr. Witteveen granted a conservation easement of 69 acres to the Peconic Land Trust in 1998, according to the organization’s records.

The largest residential vacant land property listed in the Suffolk Vision Inc. transfer report sold for more than $4 million, with a beachfront view and an expansive stretch of property along a private road.

Two parcels for recreation and open space protected by the Peconic Land Trust — one 29-acre parcel abutting Dam Pond and a 31.20-acre parcel along a private road to the Cove Beach area — accounted for $250,000 of the overall sale price, according to Peconic Land Trust records.