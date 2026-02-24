Breast cancer foundation relaunches Ellen’s Well

The Ellen Hermanson Breast Center in Southampton. (Courtesy Ellen Hermanson Foundation)

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation announced the relaunch this month of Ellen’s Well, a free partnership-based psychosocial group support and wellness program for breast cancer patients and survivors.

The organization helps women affected by breast cancer on the East End through educational outreach about the importance of early detection. It also funds psychosocial support services to address the challenges faced by breast cancer patients, survivors and loved ones.

This year, the foundation granted $335,000 to support the Ellen Hermanson Breast Center in Southampton, Ellen’s Well and community partners’ breast cancer care work.

Ellen’s Well was established in 2000 to address the additional concerns of those diagnosed with breast and gynecologic cancers, such as anxiety, self-esteem struggles, effects on relationships and personal sense of control. It is administered by the Southampton Hospital Foundation.

Licensed clinical social worker Mary Alyce Rogers will serve as the new program director for Ellen’s Well following the retirement of longtime oncological social worker Edyle O’Brien in 2024.

Mary Alyce Rogers, new program director of Ellen’s Well. (Courtesy Ellen Hermanson Foundation)

Executive director of the foundation Mady Schuman feels that Ms. Rogers’ experience makes her a strong fit for the role.

“Navigating a potential breast cancer diagnosis and/or living with cancer can be a life-changing experience that no one should have to face alone, and we are excited for the expertise she will bring to Ellen’s Well and to the future of breast cancer mental health and wellness support on the East End,” Ms. Schuman said.

Under Ms. Rogers’ leadership, Ellen’s Well will host regularly scheduled support group sessions with Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center, OLA, The Retreat and Shinnecock Health Clinic. Individuals who participate in the foundation’s community partner organizations will also be able to participate in sessions led by qualified wellness instructors that focus on stress reduction, emotional resilience and overall wellbeing.

A $10,000 inaugural grant was also awarded to Dr. Susan Lee and the Breast Program at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead and its Breast Cancer Concierge Program, which provides hands-on support to potential or diagnosed breast cancer patients from the eastern Long Island area. The funding expands the foundation’s support to the North Fork.

“The funding and renewed psychosocial support programming upholds the foundation’s commitment to providing access to care by moving barriers to breast health care for the uninsured, underinsured and anyone seeking assistance following a breast cancer diagnosis,” foundation communications and marketing manager Liem Ho said. “No one is turned away from the Ellen Hermanson Breast Center for lack of insurance or inability to pay for treatment.”