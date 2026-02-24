Peconic Landing seeks military couple for free Veterans Day wedding

Peconic Landing is looking for a military couple to marry off — and it’s once again picking up the entire wedding tab.

The Greenport retirement community — recently named one of the top five senior living communities for wellness in North America for the second straight year — announced Tuesday it is accepting applications for its 14th annual Veterans Day Wedding Giveback through April 1.

The lucky couple will tie the knot on Nov. 8 at Brecknock Hall, with room for up to 82 guests and an estimated $65,000 in donated services from local businesses and volunteers.

A panel of Peconic Landing members with military ties selects the winner based on years of service, military honors and the couple’s love story. Finalists must be available for a live or virtual interview.

The bride or groom must be serving or have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Couples can apply at brecknockhall.com/veterans-day.

Last year’s winners — U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Kelly Dacimo of Orient and Nicholas Vivo — were surprised with the news at Peconic Landing on May 28, with family and staff on hand.

“Every vendor, volunteer and member of the Peconic Landing team poured their hearts into making our day unforgettable,” the couple said.

The program has run since 2011, funded entirely through in-kind donations. Local businesses interested in contributing can contact events coordinator Valerie Tirelli-Hallock at [email protected].’

Peconic Landing president and CEO Robert Syron, an East Marion resident who has led the organization since 2003, was also recently named one of the top five senior living wellness executives in North America by the International Council on Active Aging.