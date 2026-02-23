Photo gallery: Southold WinterFest 2026

Main Road in Southold turned into a winter wonderland during the annual WinterFest on Saturday — one day before the Blizzard of 2026 blanketed the North Fork with nearly two feet of snow. Here’s a look at some of the festivities:
Dan Bergin of Apple Ice in Deer Park carves up a block of ice for one of several unique creations. (Credit: Hannah Tashkovich courtesy photo)
Members of the Wantaugh America Legion Pipe Band march down Main Road during WinterFest on Saturday. (Credit: Farhan Ali of Custer Observatory courtesy photo)Custer Observatory in Southold debuted brand new solar scope, giving visitors a chance to safely view the sun, at the event. (Credit: Farhan Ali of Custer Observatory courtesy photo)Terry Lou Barrett, aka Lady T, leads line dancing event during WinterFest on Saturday. (Credit: Line Dancing Lady T courtesy photo)Forget the Rockettes, Lady T leads her own kick line. (Credit: Line Dancing with Lady T courtesy photo)Family fun at Southold WinterFest (Credit: Cerria Torres)Family fun at Southold WinterFest (Credit: Cerria Torres)Family fun at Southold WinterFest (Credit: Cerria Torres)