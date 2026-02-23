Blizzard of 2026 dumps nearly two feet of snow on North Fork, more than 100 lose power

The historic Blizzard of 2026 dumped close to 2 feet of snow on Greenport. (Credit: Kaitlyn Burke)

More than 100 hundred residents were without power Monday as the historic Blizzard of 2026 dumped nearly two feet of snow on the North Fork and battered the region with winds gusting up to 60 mph.

Orient has seen the most snow on the North Fork so far, with 22 inches of accumulation, according to the National Weather Service. Snowfall totals have not yet been confirmed in other communities.

PSEG Long Island said the storm has downed trees, branches and wires, and is currently affecting 15,118 of 1.2 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways. Over 5,000 customers have had power restored so far.

There are currently two reported outages in Greenport affecting 55 customers. There are three reported outages in Southold affecting 25 customers, and three outages in Mattituck, affecting 41.

Highway crews have been working nonstop through the storm to make some headway on clearing the roads. Suffolk County issued a travel ban effective until 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

“The conditions are horrible,” said Highway Superintendent Dan Goodwin. “This was a very strong storm, and we have been at it nonstop, but it looks like we never did a thing.”

1 | 5 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Snowfall totals in Cutchogue, per a handy-dandy measuring tape. (Credit: Courtesy Steve Kaelin) Snow keeps piling back up after roads are somewhat cleared, hindering all progress. (Credit: Courtesy Dan Goodwin) A car buried in snow in Greenport. (Credit: Courtesy Mary Bess Phillips) Scene from Greenport (Credit: courtesy Ken Zahler)

Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski declared a State of Emergency until 6 p.m. Monday. Greenport issued a blizzard warning, calling for the removal of all vehicles on the street until 6 p.m. Monday.

The Cross Sound Ferry canceled all departures on Monday due to the storm. The Long Island Railroad suspended all service as of 1 a.m. Monday.

“I just urge everyone to stay home; this is not a matter of inconvenience,” said Mr. Goodwin. “We have equipment stuck trying to clear the roads. If they aren’t passable for us, they certainly are not clear for anyone else.”

Southold, Greenport, Mattituck-Cutchogue and Oysterponds schools are closed due to the weather.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.