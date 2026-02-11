Sports roundup: Greenport/Southold girls’ hoops earns 20-point win

Senior guard Francesca Santacroce contributed a game-high 19 points for the Porters. (Bill Landon file photo)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Feb. 7 — Greenport/Southold 56, Mattituck 35

Senior guard Francesca Santacroce scored a game-high 19 points in the Porters’ (11-5, 9-5) League VII season finale. Eighth-grader Lauryn Bednoski added 11 points and junior Abbi Bednoski had eight. The Tuckers (5-15, 5-9) enjoyed a 21-18 halftime lead, but a 21-5 third-round surge by Greenport turned the game around. Senior forward Claire McKenzie led Mattituck with 13 points.

On Feb. 4, the Porters took an 8-2 lead after the first quarter and went on to a 52-31 win over East Hampton. Santacroce finished with 16 points and Lauryn Bednoski and eighth-grader Lyla Zablotny each added 10 points against the Bonackers (3-12, 3-9).

The Porters will meet Babylon for the Class B crown at Suffolk County Community College-Selden on Tuesday, March 3, at 7 p.m.

Feb. 5 — Mattituck 62, Port Jefferson 22

McKenzie pumped in a game-high 29 points while adding 19 rebounds and four steals in League VII. Sophomore Riley Richert added 10 points against the Royals (0-18, 0-12).

BOWLING

Feb. 7 — Southold/Greenport finishes 12th in county finals

Despite being the smallest team, the Settlers finished 12th at the Suffolk County Championships at Babylon AMF. Southold totaled 5,720.

Aaron Davis led Southold with 1,250 pins, while bowling games of 243, 233 and 203. He also rolled the Settlers’ best series (639). Jeffrey Heidtmann, who also recorded three 200-plus games, was next at 1,163, closely followed by Evan Czartosieski (1,130). Jefferson Garcia finished with 1,069 and Asen Roussan at 1,051. John Harvey (four games at 644) and Leone Bartolani (two games at 337) split their time.

The Settlers finished above such larger schools as Sachem, Smithtown, West Islip and Connetquot. Commack (7,050) won the title.

WRESTLING

Feb. 6 — Mattituck/Greenport/Southold wins, draws

In a rare result, the Tuckers tied Island Trees, 39-39, in the Nassau/Suffolk D2 Duals, and rolled to a 66-6 victory over Locust Valley.

Elliott Sirico (132) won both of his matches, defeating Island Trees’ Xavier Lopez, 16-2, and pinning Locust Valley’s Dash Santoro in 28 seconds. Mattituck won most of its matches against Locust Valley by forfeit. Alexander Felakos (190) pinned Liam Roberts in 4:39.

Against Island Trees, Kevin Collins (110) beat Apostoli Papadatos, 16-0. Four Mattituck wrestlers recorded pins: Colin Heeg (126) over Nicholas Carrino in 1:08, Ryder Antonucci (144) over Karanveer Jaswal in 18 seconds, Jack Buonaiuto (150) over Ari Rabanal in 1:26 and Joseph Martocchia over Justin Feldman in 50 seconds.

Mattituck wrestlers will vie for a spot in the state championships at the Suffolk County Division II individual wrestling championships at Shoreham-Wading River on Friday, Feb. 13. The meet begins at 9 a.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Feb. 5 — Pierson 80, Greenport 60

Junior guard Troy Myers scored 31 points in the League VII defeat at the Whalers in Greenport’s (8-12, 7-0) season finale. Myers sank 15 free throws. Noah Foster added nine points. Pierson had five players who finished in double figures, led by Max Vogel (17) and followed by Orion Aubry (16), Joel Mather (15), Jack Kamimura (11) and Nate Culver (10).

Feb. 6 — Center Moriches 69, Mattituck 52

Connor Searl tallied a team-high 22 points as the Tuckers (5-15, 4-11) dropped their fourth consecutive League VI game on Senior Night. Oakley Carr-Smith added 14 points and senior Tyler Brown had nine. Al Whitty paced the Red Devils (14-6, 9-5) with 28 points.

Mattituck dropped a 62-46 decision at Bayport-Blue Point on Feb. 4 as Searl again scored 22 points. Antonio Sparacio contributed 13. Declan Schug paced the Phantoms (11-9, with 8-6). 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The third-seeded Tuckers will meet host and No. 1 Babylon in a Class B semifinal on Friday, Feb. 13, at 4:30 p.m. The winner will meet top-seeded Southampton at St. Joseph’s University on Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m.

March 1 — Southold vs. Pierson in Class C final

The second-seeded Settlers will meet No. 1 Pierson in the county final at St. Joseph’s University at 4 p.m.

Schedule

Feb. 13

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold at Suffolk County Division II individual wrestling championships at Shoreham-Wading River, 9 a.m.

Mattituck boys basketball at Babylon in Suffolk County Class B semifinals, 4:30 p.m.