Blotter: A stolen cheesecake, abandoned telescope and sunken barge

In addition to numerous fender benders related to snowy conditions from the recent blizzard, Southold Town police responded to the following incidents from Feb. 23 to March 2:

The store manager at Mattituck Marketplace contacted police Feb. 24 to report that a man wearing a yellow jacket had stolen a cheesecake from the store. Police responded and located the alleged shoplifter’s vehicle, which was known to them, parked and unoccupied at the Handy Pantry in Mattituck, with a yellow jacket in the passenger seat. When police detained him as he exited, he asked, “Oh, is this about the cheesecake?” He admitted to taking it because he felt its $21.99 price was too much to pay. The store manager declined to press charges and instead requested that the man be trespassed from returning to Mattituck Marketplace.

A Greenport man requested that police investigate after he found a telescope set up on the bluff at 67 Steps Beach in Greenport Feb. 25, but saw no one in the vicinity. He told officers that he was concerned someone might have fallen down the bluff, but responding police found no one. Although footprints were found in the snow at the telescope, none were found out on the bluff or the steps down to the beach.

Police were called Feb. 28 to search for a reported sunken barge and crane located east of Paradise Point in Southold. The marine unit Safeboat 703 and the harbormaster responded, using sonar technology to identify wreckage consistent with a barge and crane at a depth of approximately 65 feet, within Shelter Island jurisdiction. The S.I. harbormaster was notified for follow up with the possible owner and the U.S. Coast guard.

A Southold resident called police at 7:58 p.m. on Feb. 23 to complain that someone operating a snowblower in the area of Pine Neck Road as preventing him from sleeping. A responding office found no snowblower in use at the location and left a voicemail for the complainant to that effect, also informing him that operation of a snowblower between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. would not constitute a violation of town code.

A Southold man reported being rear-ended while driving eastbound on Main Road in Laurel on Feb. 25 and provided police with the license plate number. The man said the other driver, who allegedly smelled like marijuana, had argued with him and then driven to 2800 Main Road in Laurel. When officers responded to that location, they identified the other driver as Oscar Torres Rodriguez of Laurel, 26, and allegedly found him to be intoxicated. Mr. Torres Rodriguez was arrested and taken to police headquarters for processing.

A Greenport man called police March 1 at 7:45 a.m. to report a man asleep in a running vehicle on Linnet Street. Police responded and found a man asleep in the driver’s seat with the engine running and keys in the ignition. Upon interview, the man was identified as Andres Garciamoran of Greenport, 33, who allegedly became combative with the responding officer, refused to exit the vehicle, and struck the officer on the side of his face with a closed fist. Mr. Garciamoran was allegedly found to be intoxicated, placed under arrest and taken to police headquarters, where he was held for arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.