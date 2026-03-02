Mother-daughter winery One Woman is on the market

One Woman Winery mother-daughter owners Claudia and Gabriella Purita announced they are selling their family-run winery. (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman)

The irony of One Woman Wines & Vineyards? It was always a family affair. But after over 20 years of growing grapes and making wine, the mother-daughter winemaker pair of Claudia and Gabriella Purita have decided it’s time for One Woman to grow beyond their dual efforts.

As of this week, One Woman Wines & Vineyards have put their winery, both the acreage and winemaking facilities, on the market for $9.5 million. The announcement comes just a little over a year after they opened their brand-new, 2,600-square-foot tasting barn, café and some-time music venue. The latter, with its often-sold out Friday night jazz sessions, was a nod to Claudia’s husband, Frank, who passed away in 2019 and owned the café and gelato spot D’Latte and Biere restaurant, both in Greenport. He also owned the short-lived micro-distillery and bar Greenport Distilling on Carpenter Street that he ran with daughter Gabriella (now home to Little Creek Oysters), who continued to perfect her distilling chops over the years.

“The mother and daughter duo have built something so big, new and amazing,” says Melissa Principi, the Douglas Elliman agent listing the property for the Puritas, of the new tasting room and scaled-up operation. “After nearly a decade of extensive site plans and approvals for a farm winery and distillery, achieving town, county and state board approval, they built a major winemaking and hospitality facility that most people don’t even know is there!”

Indeed, Claudia and Gabriella were both equally passionate about the work behind the scenes, less interested in hobnobbing than in the multitude of tasks involved in making a successful business, from vineyard management to winemaking to distilling and running a tasting room, among a multitude of other less romantic responsibilities that went along with keeping the business alive and well.

