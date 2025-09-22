Mattituck High to trumpet Tucker pride with new marching band

Mattituck Junior-Senior High School band teachers Melanie Malusa and Andrew Killeen will lead the school’s inaugural marching band elective starting this November. (Nicole Wagner photo)

A new class of Tuckers will parade onto the scene this year at Mattituck High School, as students have the opportunity to join the school’s inaugural marching band elective.

The program has garnered interest from some 20 band aficionados at the school so far. Its alternating-days elective course, to be held during tenth period, offers students a spot on the program’s ground floor.

Band teachers Melanie Malusa and Andrew Killeen have been crafting the syllabus for the course, gathering music and figuring out what exactly it will look like ahead of its second quarter debut on Nov. 10.

Regular band courses will remain during school hours, but for any students who can’t shake the music bug — marching band opens a symphony of possibilities.

“It’s [for] any kids who want to do more band, and in a completely different way than what we do in typical band class,” Mr. Killeen said of the course. “We’re getting to play in public spaces. We’re getting to play generally more popular music, and just getting to do it in a way that’s a change from how they do it in regular band.”

Students were “elated” to hear the news this year, as Ms. Malusa said they’ve been asking for the opportunity for a few years now.

“There were a lot of kids who lit up,” Mr. Killeen added. The course will compile students from seventh grade through 12th grade.

While the elective aims to be another space where students can embrace their musicality, the course will be graded separately from their regular band course. Students will sport blue or gold polos at events where they perform this year, with participation in events important to the course grade.

“We just mostly want you to be here, giving your best effort,” Ms. Malusa said.

Some Tuckers band alumni may recall marching in the annual Memorial Day Parade. The school has some equipment for marching from past parades, but Ms. Malusa said some equipment is still needed.

For this year, marching band won’t make it’s debut at football season. However, Ms. Malusa said she envisions pep and performances at basketball games and participation in local spring parades.

Ms. Malusa and Mr. Killeen are open to add color guard to the mix for any interested students.

“We’re pretty open to whatever is going to make this the best experience for the kids,” Mr. Killeen said.

Overall, the band teachers hope the class creates memories for students who elect to take it.

For more information about how to register for the class, call 631-298-8471.