Peconic Landing CEO Robert Syron receives prestigious aging services award

Robert Syron and Peconic Landing’s senior management team with the Lawrence E. Larson Award. (Credit: Courtesy Peconic Landing)

Peconic Landing’s longtime leader has been honored with a top award recognizing service and leadership in the field of aging services, the Greenport life plan community announced Monday.

President and CEO Robert Syron received the 2026 Lawrence E. Larson Memorial Award of Honor from LeadingAge New York during the association’s annual conference and awards ceremony on May 19. The award recognizes distinguished service, dedication, humanitarian achievement and professional vision in aging services at the state and national levels.

“I am deeply honored to accept this award. To be recognized by an organization that represents so many dedicated professionals is truly meaningful to me,” Mr. Syron said. “Any success associated with my name is really the result of extraordinary teams and communities working together on behalf of our mission.”

With more than 35 years of experience in aging services and more than two decades at Peconic Landing, Mr. Syron has helped shape the organization during a period of major growth.

Under his leadership, Peconic Landing has added short-term rehabilitation and memory support, launched the Center for Well-Being in partnership with Stony Brook Medicine and earned national recognition for wellness and healthcare excellence.

Since joining Peconic Landing in 2003, he has personally mentored 33 interns pursuing careers in the field, with two more interns joining the organization this year.

“In the past 23 years, Bob’s leadership has transformed Peconic Landing and enriched the lives of countless individuals,” Board of Trustees Chair Eileen McGuire said. “When I think about what sets Peconic Landing apart — the sense of community, the genuine care people show for one another, the commitment to excellence — so much of that is reflected in who Bob is.

“Over the past two decades, he has helped build an environment where people feel supported and encouraged to thrive.”

Mr. Syron — who was named among the top five wellness executives in senior living communities across North America in February by the International Council on Active Aging — is also a past recipient of LeadingAge New York’s James W. Sanderson Memorial Award for Leadership in Long-Term Care.

LeadingAge New York is a statewide association representing more than 600 nonprofit and mission-driven providers and 150,000 professionals in aging services across the state.

“Bob embodies the spirit of service and partnership that defines the Lawrence E. Larson Award,” LeadingAge New York President and CEO Sebrina Barrett said. “His vision, his steadiness, and his deep respect for the people he serves have elevated Peconic Landing and inspired leaders throughout our field.”