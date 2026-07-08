SBELIH’s annual Dancing on the Dock brings in nearly $70K

Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital raised nearly $70,000 for local hospital initiatives during its annual Dancing on the Dock fundraiser, officials said Tuesday.

The June 25 fundraiser brought dining, dancing, entertainment and philanthropy to one of Greenport’s newest restaurants, Smuggler’s Cove. Donors, sponsors, volunteers, community leaders, physicians and hospital supporters celebrated summer and the hospital, with some breaking out their snazziest dancing shoes.

“Events like Dancing on the Dock remind us just how fortunate we are to live in a community that cares deeply about its local hospital,” chief administrative officer Paul Connor said. “This has been a remarkable year for our hospital, highlighted by our recent Primary Stroke Center designation and our continued growth as part of Stony Brook Medicine. But our work is far from finished. The healthcare needs of our community continue to grow, and philanthropy remains essential to helping us meet those needs.”

The money raised will support investments in medical equipment and technology, modernization of hospital facilities and infrastructure, enhancements to emergency and behavioral health services, physician recruitment and retention, nursing education and workforce development.

“Simply put, every dollar donated stays here and benefits our community,” Mr. Connor said. “Together, we are building a healthier future for the East End.”

1 | 7 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Credit: Courtesy Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital Credit: Courtesy Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital Chief Administrative Officer Paul Connor. (Credit: Courtesy Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital) Credit: Courtesy Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital Executive Vice President of Stony Brook Medicine William Wertheim. (Credit: Courtesy Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital) Credit: Courtesy Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital Credit: Courtesy Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital

The evening also celebrated a historic year for the hospital, including designation as a Primary Stroke Center from the Joint Commission in March — following a two-year effort to meet national standards for rapid stroke evaluation, diagnosis, treatment and stabilization.

The recognition carries particular weight on the North Fork, where hospital officials said the population is among the oldest in New York State. Roughly 75% of strokes occur in people age 65 and older, Chief Administrative Officer Paul Connor said during the hospital’s celebration of the designation on June 4.

“Just a few weeks ago, we celebrated a milestone that has been years in the making—the opening of our Primary Stroke Center,” Executive Vice President of Stony Brook Medicine William Wertheim said. “This achievement means that residents and visitors on the North Fork and Shelter Island now have access to advanced stroke care closer to home, when every minute matters. It reflects the dedication of our physicians, nurses, EMS partners, leadership team, Foundation supporters, and the many individuals who believed in this vision and helped make it a reality.”

Dr. Wertheim also discussed SBELIH’s continued expansion of behavioral health services and its partnership with Stony Brook Medicine.

“When Eastern Long Island Hospital joined Stony Brook Medicine, we shared a vision of preserving local healthcare while expanding access to academic medicine, advanced technology, and specialized services,” he said. “Today, that vision is becoming reality. Together, we are investing in the future of healthcare on the East End while maintaining the personalized, compassionate care that has defined this hospital for more than 121 years.”