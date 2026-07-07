Southold marshes to be treated for mosquito larvae

A marsh located in Riverhead that serves as a good example of mosquito habitat. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

Don’t be alarmed if you see a low-flying helicopter over Southold this week.

Suffolk County’s Department of Public Works’ Division of Vector Control plans to treat parts of several Southold marshes to control mosquito larvae July 8 to 10, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marshes at New Suffolk, Kerwin Boulevard, Pipes Neck Creek, Pipes Cove and Point O’Woods will be treated. Great Hog Neck is being rechecked and may have to be treated, too.

If the forecasted rainy weather prevents completion of the work, it will continue on the next suitable day.

The products used to control the larvae are registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and are applied in accordance with the required state and federal permits.

Human exposure from this operation is unlikely, and the products involved have no significant human toxicity, officials said.