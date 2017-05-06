Blotter: Woman finds underwear near chicken coop, calls cops

A Greenport woman reportedly found someone’s underwear near her chicken coop Sunday morning, according to a Southold Town police report. Police believe the underwear had been there for about three to six months and found it “wrapped around a tree and imbedded in the soil,” the report states.

• After police received a 911 hang-up call Friday around 3:30 a.m. from a Mattituck home, an officer investigated the residence and found a woman had fallen out of bed and attempted to use her emergency necklace, officials said. The officer helped the woman to a chair and tested the home emergency system, which was found to be in working order, police said.

• Police contacted the MTA last Thursday around 11:20 a.m. after they observed the railroad crossing gates closed on Factory Avenue in Mattituck for an “extended period of time” with “no train in the area,” the report states. The MTA stated they were doing work in the area and no further action was taken, police said.

• A homeowner who lives on Marion Lane in East Marion contacted police last Wednesday after he heard “loud bangs” coming from his neighbor’s house and believed a burglar was attempting to break into the residence, officials said. Police learned the house was under construction and didn’t find anything suspicious, the report states.

• The owner of the King Kullen shopping center on Route 25 in Cutchogue contacted police last Thursday to report a Huntington man’s vehicle has been parked in the parking lot since December, officials said. Police advised the vehicle’s owner that his vehicle could be towed at his expense, the report states.

• Police received a report of a suspicious-looking man wearing a black baseball hat and orange shirt walking in yards on Factory Avenue in Mattituck around 8:40 a.m. Friday, the report states. Officers determined the man was a PSEG-LI employee reading meters in the area.

• A homeowner on Minnehaha Boulevard in Southold requested police assistance to dispose of fireworks she found in her basement Friday afternoon, the report states. An officer pulled out the wicks, placed them in water and “disposed them properly,” officials said.

• A homeowner on Rocky Point Road in East Marion contacted police Friday around 5 p.m. after she found water in her basement, officials said. Police found the water was coming from an outside faucet that was left on, the report states. The faucet was turned off and no further action was taken, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

