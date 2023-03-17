Southold Blotter: ‘Back to the Future’ costumes prompt call to police in Mattituck

• Southold police were called to the Mattituck Plaza last Friday night after receiving an anonymous report that there was a man dressed in a hazmat suit, wearing a white wig and “acting unusual.”

Police responded and observed several people dressed up like characters from “Back to the Future,” which was showing at the movie theater that evening. No further action was taken.

• Southold Town police arrested a 30-year-old from Southold for driving while intoxicated after a single-car crash on Main Bayview Road Saturday.

According to a report, Christian Parker was operating a 2016 Ford Fusion southbound when he veered into the incoming lane and struck a cement wall.

He was found to be intoxicated/impaired at the scene and placed under arrest for driving while ability impaired by drugs/alcohol, officials said.

He was taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital to have blood drawn before being transferred to police headquarters for processing, according to police.

• A 59-year-old Laurel man was arrested for DWI in Peconic Saturday.

Police received reports about a blue Chevrolet pickup truck causing a disturbance by driving “all over the roadway” on Route 48 around 3 p.m.

During a traffic stop on Mill Road, the driver, John French, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested.

• Detectives are investigating after a 36-year-old Cutchogue man reported that he was blackmailed over nude photographs Sunday.

According to a police report, the man told police that on Saturday, he received nude photographs from an unknown person via Facebook Messenger. He then sent similar photographs of himself in return and the person then threatened to leak the photographs to family, friends and his place of employment unless he sent them $5,000.

The man deactivated his Facebook account and then received threatening text messages.

An investigation is ongoing.

• A 37-year-old Peconic man was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop on Seventh Street in Greenport Sunday evening.

According to police, Cesar Chavez-Ruiz was stopped for failing to maintain his lane and other traffic violations around 6:45 p.m. when he was found to be intoxicated.

He was charged with DWI and held for arraignment, officials said.

• No injuries were reported after a Southold Town police officer collided with a deer while driving his marked police vehicle along Route 25 in Peconic last Wednesday.

According to an incident report, the officer was responding to a 911 call and had lights and sirens activated at the time of the crash, which was reported around 6:40 p.m.

• Police were called to a home on Route 25 in Laurel last Monday after a resident reported that an unknown woman attempted to enter her home.

The homeowner quickly locked her door and told police the woman then looked up and said “whoa” and “wrong house” before walking away.

Ring camera footage shows the woman, who appeared to be in her mid-20s with shoulder-length brown hair and wearing blue pants, a green top and sneakers.

No further action was taken.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.