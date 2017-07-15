Blotter: Greenport charged with DWI after crashing car on Fifth Avenue

A Greenport woman was arrested Sunday after she crashed her vehicle into a parked car on Fifth Avenue in Greenport, according to a Southold Town police press release.

Sara Flythe, 36, was driving shortly before 3 a.m. when the crash occurred, police said.

During the investigation, police found that she was intoxicated, the report states.

Ms. Flythe was charged with DWI, police said.

• Natalie Verostek, 24, of Southold was arrested last Tuesday around 9:10 a.m. on Fifth Avenue in Greenport and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• Five mailboxes on Westphalia Road in Mattituck were reportedly damaged last Wednesday around 2:30 a.m., police said.

Officers on patrol looked for suspects but were unable to locate any, officials said.

In addition to the mailboxes, 24 wooden American flags lining a Westphalia Road property were reported damaged around 11:30 a.m., the report stated.

• An Orient man reported last Wednesday afternoon that someone replaced a “No Trespassing” sign on Bight Road with a sign filled with profanity, according to a report.

An officer removed the sign and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Two days later, near the intersection of Bight Road and Pettys Drive, an Orient man reported a naked mannequin on a ladder on a fence that was recently installed, police said. The caller also reported that he becomes annoyed when his neighbor at times will “climb on top of a ladder on her property while naked,” the report states.

In addition, the officer noted that the vulgar sign he had removed earlier was replaced by a new one asking “thieves and bullies” to replace the original sign.

The homeowner said he is installing security cameras on his property to further document these incidents, police said.

An officer was unsuccessful in contacting the homeowner’s neighbor about the issue.

• A Cutchogue man reported Friday that a helicopter landed at Castello di Borghese Vineyard and caused traffic problems, police said.

An officer contacted Suffolk County Aviation, which said there are no regulations as to where a helicopter can land, a report stated.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

