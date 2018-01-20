Southold Blotter: Taillight outage leads to DWI arrest in Mattituck

Kelli Thompson, 24, of Cutchogue, was arrested for DWI last Thursday around 8 p.m., according to Southold Town police. She was westbound on Sound Avenue in Mattituck, driving with a taillight and license plate light out, the report states. She was also observed crossing over a double yellow line into the eastbound lane, police said.

• There was an anonymous report of a fire at Village Hair Studio in Southold Friday, police said. Officers responded and found the outside electric service was on fire and the fire was spreading to the residence, the report states. The Southold Fire Department responded and secured the scene until PSEG was able to cut the service around 5:30 p.m., police said.

• Robert Howard was arrested last Monday for violating a trespass affidavit, a misdemeanor, police said. A police officer entered the Greenport 7-Eleven around 1 a.m., observed Mr. Howard in the store, and was advised he was not allowed to be in that location, police said. The officer responded to a different location on Madison Avenue for a disturbance regarding Mr. Howard, the report states. He was then arrested.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

