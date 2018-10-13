Southold Blotter: Person rescued from the waters near Plum Island

Police responded to a report of a sunken boat with one person in the water near Plum Island around 5 p.m. last Thursday. The Orient Fire Department helped the person out of the water. The person was later treated and released after the boat was towed back to Orient By The Sea, where it was placed on the owner’s trailer.

• A Southold woman notified police Saturday of a burglary on Soundview Avenue in Southold. According to a police report, a suspect had forced entry into the back door. No suspect was found when police arrived.

• An Orient man filed a report claiming that more than $4,700 worth of fraudulent charges were made to his checking account.

• A Mattituck man reported that an unknown vehicle struck the front bumper and hood of his car overnight Saturday while it was parked in front of his house on East Mill Drive. A police report said the car sustained extensive damage.

• On Saturday, a New Suffolk woman driving west on Route 25 near Tuckers Lane in Southold lost control of her vehicle, which skidded off of the roadway, hit a curb, and rolled over once, according to a report. The vehicle landed back on all four tires. All passengers left the incident in stable condition.

• Southold police were called to investigate a physical altercation between two housemates at a Greenport home, according to a report. One of the individuals suffered a swollen right eye and later admitted to being under the influence of alcohol. No arrests were made.

• A vehicle overturned in Mattituck and its driver suffered minor cuts after skidding on a patch of slippery road near Love Lane and Main Road at 2:20 p.m. Saturday. The driver, a Flanders man, refused medical attention.

• Police received a call last Wednesday about a potential burglary on Wickham Avenue in Mattituck last Wednesday. A Mattituck woman told police she saw a white work van back into the driveway of her neighbor’s residence. When the alarm went off, the suspects left the area immediately, she told police. No damage was done to the residence and there were no obvious signs of forced entry, according to a report.

• A Mattituck woman reported to police Tuesday that multiple items had been stolen from her farm stand on Sound Avenue. The police report states that the stolen items included cookies, bread cash, and an iPad. Police are investigating.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

