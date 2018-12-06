Robert H. Young, 92, of Hendersonville, N.C. passed away Nov. 30 at Pardee Hospital, N.C.

Born in Southold, N.Y., he was a son of the late Marguerite Howell and William Emmett Young. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, William Emmett Young Jr. and John Donald Young; and his sisters, Priscilla Lyndes and Phoebe Cushman.

Robert graduated from Southold High School and continued his education earning a B.S.E. from Cortland State Teacher’s College in 1949, a M.S.E. from Hofstra University in 1953 and a director’s certificate from New York University in 1960.

After graduation from high school, Robert entered military service in the U.S. Army Air Corps, serving with valor and distinction as a radio gunner. Following graduation from Cortland State Teacher’s College, Robert began devoting a lifetime toward tapping resources of youth as a recreation director for the Suffolk County Second Supervisory BOCES in 1949 and 1950. Robert then became the director of health, physical education, athletics and recreation for the Island Trees Public Schools in Levittown, N.Y., from 1960 to 1965. For the next 16 years, until his retirement in 1981, Robert served as the district supervisor of health, physical education, recreation, athletics and health services for the South Huntington Union Free School District. Following this tenure, Robert served in an administrative capacity for N.Y.S. Public High School Athletic Association, Section XI.

Robert gave his energy, talent and acumen to many professional affiliations and activities to include NYSAPHER, AAHPERD, Section VIII and Section XI committees, Special Olympics, March of Dimes and the South Huntington Teen Center. In 1984, Robert was inducted to the Cortland “C” Club Hall of Fame. In 1987, Robert and his late wife of 68 years, Audrie Thomas Young, retired to Etowah, N.C.

He is survived by his two daughters, Robin Young Sears and husband Peter, of Woodstock, N.Y.; Cynthia Young Sadrakula and husband Michael, of Bedford, N.Y., and Flat Rock, N.C.; and two granddaughters, Taylor Young Sears and Elizabeth Lee Sadrakula. Additionally, many nieces and nephews survive.

The family will receive friends in the Kirby Memorial Chapel of Shuler Funeral Home, Hendersonville, N.C. Friday, Dec. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. A service of remembrance will be held at 4 p.m. A celebration of life and interment in Cutchogue Cemetery, Cutchogue, N.Y. will take place in the spring of 2019.

Memorial donations in memory of Robert Young ‘49 can be made to Cortland College Foundation, P.O. Box 2000, Cortland, N.Y. 13045, or Special Olympics New York-Long Island Chapter, 560 Broadhollow Road, Suite 106, Melville, NY 11747.

