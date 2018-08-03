Walter Gatz of Mattituck died at home March 8. He was 85. (more…)
Lifelong Greenport resident Susan E. Tasker died March 7. She was 90. (more…)
Arthur Earl West Jr. of Laurel died at his home March 6 at the age of 89.
He was born in Lynbrook, N.Y., on Jan. 7, 1928, to Lillian (Delgado) and Arthur West and later educated at Central High School in Valley Stream and St. John’s University, where he received his B.A. in business. (more…)
Rose M. Hardison, 96, lifelong resident of South Jamesport, a respected and avid bay woman, passed away on Saturday, March 3, 2018. (more…)
Francis “Frank” Ficner of Mattituck passed away peacefully March 3, 2018, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 90. (more…)
Longtime Greenport resident Peter W. Reiter died Feb. 13 at his home on Pipes Neck. He was 78. (more…)
Margaret Grigonis Fox, 92, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Jan. 24, 2018, after a two-day stay at a Tuscaloosa hospital. (more…)
Lifelong Greenport resident Ronald D. Grilli died Feb. 25 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. He was 79. (more…)
Olga Lomaga, age 95, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, surrounded by family. She was a lifelong resident of Mattituck, N.Y., born at home to John and Anne (Pastuchen) Lomaga. She was the youngest of five children, raised on a potato farm with her siblings, Stephie, Frank, Julia and George.
Sheila Kowalski, former longtime resident of Jamesport and Southold, passed away Sunday Feb. 25, 2018, in Southbury, Conn. at the age of 94. (more…)