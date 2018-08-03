Obituaries

Obituaries
03/06/18 1:51pm

Olga Lomaga

by
No Comments

Olga Lomaga, age 95, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, surrounded by family. She was a lifelong resident of Mattituck, N.Y., born at home to John and Anne (Pastuchen) Lomaga. She was the youngest of five children, raised on a potato farm with her siblings, Stephie, Frank, Julia and George.

(more…)