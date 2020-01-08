Daily Update: North Fork Table sold, man killed in crash

North Fork Table & Inn is expected to reopen this summer though changes appear to be in store. (Courtesy Photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Jan. 8:

NEWS

North Fork Table & Inn sold to NYC hospitality group, ‘local investors’

Police: Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Cutchogue

Suffolk County Water Authority customers hit with new quarterly cleanup fee

Pulaski Street proposal starting to look a bit more Polish

Complete List: Times Review Media Group 2019 People of the Year

NORTHFORKER

Greenport fashion designer’s work is the talk of the Golden Globes red carpet

WEATHER

There’s a slight chance of rain and snow today with a high of about 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 22.

Expect wind gusts of up to 25 miles per hour at times today.