Farmers salute PBMC staff, Cuomo says reopening must be data-driven

Dozens of East End farmers paid tribute to health care workers during a parade past Peconic Bay Medical Center Tuesday night. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, April 29.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Farmers honor health care workers at PBMC

Cuomo: New York’s reopening must be data-driven

Det. Brian Simonsen Memorial Foundation donates $10K to NY Marine Rescue Center

Greenport basketball coach says he’s ‘overwhelmed’ by support as he recovers from stroke

NORTHFORKER

10 North Fork experiences to have at home in May

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45 with a chance of showers.