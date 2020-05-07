Cuomo unveils new data on hospitalizations, Greenport residents call for walkable streets

Governor Andrew Cuomo at his coronavirus briefing on Tuesday. (Credit: Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, May 7.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Who is getting hospitalized? Governor shares new survey data on hospitalizations

Greenport planning for post-pandemic life, which could include pedestrian-friendly streets

Riverhead Town, facing $1M revenue shortfall, plans cuts

Richard Diem, 73, a longtime firefighter whose quest for knowledge never wavered

Riverhead Town Board votes to push back property tax grievance day

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Spring Watch 2020: These restaurants are open for business

Podcast: These North Fork restaurants are now open for takeout

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 59 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 40.

