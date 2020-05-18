Peconic Landing now free of COVID-19, county looks to preserve farmland
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
No cases of COVID-19 remain at Peconic Landing, CEO says
County looks to preserve 40-acre Anderson farms off Roanoke Avenue
Police investigating report of shots fired at Calverton Hills community; no victim located
Greenport group presents ideas on safety messaging before larger crowds return to village
Community ‘adopts’ students in Riverhead’s senior class to show support
With Long Island still on pause, some North Fork businesses are unlocking their doors anyway
The Reopen Podcast, Episode 1: A reimagining of the North Fork
Through Your Lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week
Meet the Local Apron, a meal kit service from Lenz Winery
One Minute on the North Fork: Goldsmith Inlet
Booze Bites: Making strawberry tart with Jamesport Albariño
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 50.