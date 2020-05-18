Peconic Landing now free of COVID-19, county looks to preserve farmland

Peconic Landing in Greenport. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, May 18.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

No cases of COVID-19 remain at Peconic Landing, CEO says

County looks to preserve 40-acre Anderson farms off Roanoke Avenue

Police investigating report of shots fired at Calverton Hills community; no victim located

Greenport group presents ideas on safety messaging before larger crowds return to village

Community ‘adopts’ students in Riverhead’s senior class to show support

With Long Island still on pause, some North Fork businesses are unlocking their doors anyway

The Reopen Podcast, Episode 1: A reimagining of the North Fork

NORTHFORKER

Through Your Lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week

Meet the Local Apron, a meal kit service from Lenz Winery

One Minute on the North Fork: Goldsmith Inlet

Booze Bites: Making strawberry tart with Jamesport Albariño

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 50.