Stricter guidelines for nursing homes, Memorial Day traditions canceled
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, May 11.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Hospitals cannot release a COVID-19 patient into a nursing home, governor says
Officers to monitor Riverhead Town beaches on weekends for social distancing, PPE
Memorial Day traditions canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Gov. Cuomo warns of COVID-related illness in children that has claimed three lives; NY on Pause extended through June 6
Judge rules to reinstate Democratic presidential primary for June 23
For this doctor, moving forward means more COVID-19 testing
SPORTS
High school seniors feeling pain of lost spring season
NORTHFORKER
Through Your Lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week
One Minute on the North Fork: Preston’s Dock in Greenport
NYC chef and part-time Orient resident Ned Baldwin shares his secrets for the home cook
WEATHER
There’s a chance of showers today with a high near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 41.