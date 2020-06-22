Suffolk reaches milestone in COVID-19 recovery, Southold eyes funding for pandemic response

Total hospitalizations in the county have now dipped under 100. (Credit: Stony Brook University)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, June 22.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Closer Look Podcast: Sharing their stories amid a nationwide movement

Suffolk reaches another milestone as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline to under 100

A unique send-off for North Fork’s Class of 2020 at upcoming graduation ceremonies

Southold expects to receive $150K in funding to be used toward pandemic response

Making a Difference: Curbside pickups and online programming are among adaptations at local libraries

Riverhead Raceway announces plans to start its 70th season later this summer

Greenport expands ‘parklet’ areas to parts of Front and Main streets

After 111 days, Gov. Cuomo signs off, saying ‘we have done the impossible’

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Future of Riverhead School District’s Latin program remains uncertain

Deadline extended to respond to Riverhead’s Downtown pattern book survey

Landmark Supreme Court ruling to affirm LGBTQ rights included local connection

NORTHFORKER

Outdoor dining is about to get a whole lot better in these North Fork downtowns

One Minute on the North Fork: Lewin Farms Strawberry Field

The unending allure of Nassau Point

Through Your Lens: Our 10 favorite #northforker photos of the week

Orenda to add metalsmithing, bead-wrapping classes and more

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.