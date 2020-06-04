Town may allow food trucks, congressional candidates debate
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, June 4.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Southold Town could allow local food trucks at farms, wineries to help struggling businesses
Congressional challengers debate online; League of Women Voters host Dems live via YouTube
Hundreds gather in Peconic to protest police brutality
NORTHFORKER
Northforker’s June issue now on newsstands
The Dish: Spicy Tuna Tartare Tacos
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61. Showers are likely in the evening.