Town may allow food trucks, congressional candidates debate

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, June 4.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Southold Town could allow local food trucks at farms, wineries to help struggling businesses

Congressional challengers debate online; League of Women Voters host Dems live via YouTube

Hundreds gather in Peconic to protest police brutality

NORTHFORKER

Northforker’s June issue now on newsstands

The Dish: Spicy Tuna Tartare Tacos

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61. Showers are likely in the evening.