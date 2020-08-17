COVID-19 impact at North Fork farms, hearing set on Plum Island ferry rezoning
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Aug. 17.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
How COVID-19 has impacted some North Fork farms
Hearing set on rezoning of Plum Island ferry property
Leandra’s Law arrest made following DWI crash into Greenport building Saturday
Masks on, North Fork students head off to college
Column: Working with words requires write stuff
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Hotel Indigo switching to town sewer district, a win for water quality
NORTHFORKER
9 North Fork food trucks for a delicious socially distanced date
Off the Fork: Long Island restaurants with a view so you can eat outdoors before summer ends
One Minute on the North Fork: Long Island Aquarium
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66 with a chance of showers in the evening.