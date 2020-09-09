State to unveil school COVID report cards, Town Board votes in favor of eminent domain

Governor Andrew Cuomo at Tuesday’s media briefing. (Credit: Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo/Flickr)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Sept. 9.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

State to unveil school report card with daily updates on COVID-19 for every district

Town Board votes 4-2 in favor of eminent domain in Brinkmann case

Ceremonies scheduled Friday to commemorate 19th anniversary of Sept. 11

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

In split BOE vote, plan to revive Riverhead sports and clubs rejected

NORTHFORKER

Yusef Alptekin has been an army cook, and artist, and now runs of one of Greenport’s best restaurants

Get insider tips from top chefs and farmers on the North Fork Foodie Film Tour

Edible flowers are the farm-to-table ingredient you should use on everything

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies today with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of showers in the evening with a low around 70.