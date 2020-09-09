State to unveil school COVID report cards, Town Board votes in favor of eminent domain
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Sept. 9.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
State to unveil school report card with daily updates on COVID-19 for every district
Town Board votes 4-2 in favor of eminent domain in Brinkmann case
Ceremonies scheduled Friday to commemorate 19th anniversary of Sept. 11
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
In split BOE vote, plan to revive Riverhead sports and clubs rejected
NORTHFORKER
Yusef Alptekin has been an army cook, and artist, and now runs of one of Greenport’s best restaurants
Get insider tips from top chefs and farmers on the North Fork Foodie Film Tour
Edible flowers are the farm-to-table ingredient you should use on everything
WEATHER
Expect cloudy skies today with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of showers in the evening with a low around 70.