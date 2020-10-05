Riverhead man killed in crash, former Southold councilman honored

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Oct. 5.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Suffolk County acquiring development rights, open space on North Fork

Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association honors Bill Ruland for decades of public service

This local business owner is the North Fork’s king of cornhole

Cutchogue man rescued from capsized kayak

Registration now open for TangerFIT Virtual 5K to benefit local breast cancer patients, survivors

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead man killed in three-car crash in Wading River

Developers face scramble for approvals before downtown hits current cap of 500 apartments

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Love: A micro-wedding at sea

One Minute on the North Fork: A fall afternoon at Gabrielsen’s Country Farm

Favorite breakfast spots on Long Island

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies this morning to gradually clear by afternoon with a high near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for the weekend with temperatures in the mid-60s.