COVID-19 strategy shifts back to hospitals, storm downs limbs on North Fork
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Dec. 1.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Cuomo: Hospitals the most important battlefield in ‘war’ on COVID-19
Storm brings strong winds to area along with minor power outages
From Broadway to Southold, Peg Murray inspired a love of performance and connection
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
An ordinary drive to work became an extraordinary moment for local Marine
NORTHFORKER
Broadway pros are staging an immersive version of A Christmas Carol at First and South Restaurant
North Fork Dream Home: Boater’s Paradise on Nassau Point
WEATHER
Expect overcast skies and a stiff breeze today with a high temperature of about 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 36.