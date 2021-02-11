Delayed openings in local schools, guilty plea in fatal crash

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Feb. 11.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Local school districts announce delayed openings

Community donations provide Kyle — the Mattituck McDonald’s most popular employee — with new ride

Guilty plea in hit-and-run crash that led to death of Peconic Landing resident

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Following last year’s failures, Riverhead begins school budget process

From humble beginnings, he became a trailblazer in Riverhead Town

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Eat and drink your way through the weekend with these North Fork events

The new dessert-inspired beers from Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. are a sold-out hit

WEATHER

The overnight snowfall is expected to stop by 10 a.m., when a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service expires.

About 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to have fallen by then.

The high temperature today will be about 32 degrees with wind chills down to the teens and 20s. The low tonight is expected to be about 16 degrees. Freezing temperatures will continue through the weekend.