FBI says town employee shared child pornography with undercover agent, civics want town to limit house sizes

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Feb. 24.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Court records: Rallis shared child pornography with undercover FBI agent; bond set at $200K
Civic groups ask Town Board to take action on large houses
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Kent to oppose Aguiar for Town Supervisor
Police investigating report of stolen work van in Wading River
NORTHFORKER
Underground brewery übergeek finds a home in old Moustache Brewing space
What Farmers Eat: Carol Festa of 8 Hands Farm
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature around 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 34.