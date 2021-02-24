FBI says town employee shared child pornography with undercover agent, civics want town to limit house sizes

Damon Rallis pictured in 2019. (file photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Feb. 24.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Court records: Rallis shared child pornography with undercover FBI agent; bond set at $200K

Civic groups ask Town Board to take action on large houses

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Kent to oppose Aguiar for Town Supervisor

Police investigating report of stolen work van in Wading River

NORTHFORKER

Underground brewery übergeek finds a home in old Moustache Brewing space

What Farmers Eat: Carol Festa of 8 Hands Farm

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature around 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 34.