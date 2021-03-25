Greenport Village official posts bond following arrest, Libertarians endorse Southold Democrats
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, March 25.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport Village official arrested on child pornography charge
Suffolk County Libertarian Party endorses Democrats in Southold Town
New book, ‘Dust for Blood,’ details history of farm labor camps
NORTHFORKER
Our April magazine issue celebrates the North Fork at Home
Disset Chocolate launches Cutchogue storefront with an Easter scavenger hunt
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 46.