State lawmakers reach deal on recreational marijuana, Southold Town Hall to reopen

Senator Anthony Palumbo speaking at an event last fall. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, March 26.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Local pols poised to vote against legalization of recreational marijuana

Southold Town Hall to fully reopen Monday

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Fine Fare Supermarkets to move into former Best Mark location

NORTHFORKER

At Little Lucharitos, the slider emerges as a welcome and unlikely new option

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of March 27

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 46.