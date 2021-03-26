State lawmakers reach deal on recreational marijuana, Southold Town Hall to reopen
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Local pols poised to vote against legalization of recreational marijuana
Southold Town Hall to fully reopen Monday
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Fine Fare Supermarkets to move into former Best Mark location
NORTHFORKER
At Little Lucharitos, the slider emerges as a welcome and unlikely new option
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of March 27
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 46.