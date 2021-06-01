Big crowd turns out for Memorial Day parade, Southold farm stand abruptly closes

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, June 1.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Photos: Big crowd turns out in Southold for return of annual Memorial Day parade

Southold farm stand, facing possible code violations, closes after one weekend

Peconic Land Trust acquires wooded lot in Southold

Bone marrow match saved a local life; drive will now aim to help more

Audubon Society: Avoid piping plover areas

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Memorial Day parade returns as residents honor, remember lives lost

Plaque dedicated in memory of Brian Simonsen at 102nd Precinct

Calverton, Manorville launch sign campaign for ‘Clean Water Now’

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork in June

North Fork Dream Home: Contemporary waterfront property that has it all

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57.