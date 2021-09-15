Former Doroski’s Nursery to reopen under new ownership, Jamesport Vineyards patriarch was industry pioneer

Lisa and David Cifarelli outside their upcoming nursery in Southold.

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, September 15:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Former Doroski’s Nursery to reopen under new ownership

Jamesport Vineyards patriarch was an industry pioneer

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cops: Riverhead man arrested for attempted robbery at drug store

Riverhead Town’s first Water Forum pushed back to Sept. 22

Eddie Partridge, 68, Riverhead Raceway co-owner, remembered for his passion for racing

NORTHFORKER

The East End Seaport’s Maritime Festival returns to Greenport this weekend

Shop Local: Chef-worthy gadgets for the home cook from Complement the Chef

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68. Thunderstorms are possible late.