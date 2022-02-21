PBMC weighing options for future of Mercy building, Another candidate joins 1st District race
Here are the headlines for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
PBMC weighing options for future of Mercy building
With lines redrawn for Congressional districts, another candidate joins race for First District
She’s helping Southold students far beyond the classroom
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town officials outline next steps for update to comprehensive plan
Investigation in suspected overdoses at H.S. shows no evidence of fentanyl, illicit narcotics, police say
‘Offensive, repulsive and insulting.’ Members of NAACP condemn historical societies for sharing ‘reprehensible’ material
Riverhead Town to distribute 1,200 at-home COVID-19 tests Tuesday
NORTHFORKER
A cup of calm during a Cha Dao ceremony
The Sommelier Sessions: Amy Racine of North Fork Table & Inn
One Minute on the North Fork: Microgreens at Koppert Cress USA
Shelter Island homes for sale with both a pool and a fireplace
LongIslandle is a local take on the addictive Wordle game
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.