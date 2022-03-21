These local businesses launched during the pandemic, New public hearing set for The Enclaves

Melinda Morris of Arni Paperie of Southold. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Here are the headlines for Monday, March 21, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

These local businesses are finding their way despite being launched during the pandemic

Public hearing set for April 11 on Enclaves hotel site plan

As war rages in Ukraine, Greenport student’s plan to attend prestigious ballet academy upended

Southold Historical Museum plans book launch party for ‘The Lady Lighthouse Keeper’ on April 2

Suffolk County case raises questions about possible spread of avian influenza strain in flocks

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

Public hearing set for April 7 on development that includes Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’ Donuts

NORTHFORKER

The Old Field Vineyards tasting room has a new look to honor its history

The Map: The freshest pasta around

One Minute on the North Fork: The Naked Farm in East Marion

Shop Local: Bring on the funk at Metal Monk

The Chefs’ Table: A Visit to Vine Street Café

Dream Day: Explore an artists’ enclave in Beacon, N.Y.

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight would be around 37.