North Fork school budgets all approved, Local women deal with formula shortage

Jillian Secaida holding her son Orion and sitting next to her daughter Luna at their Mattituck home on Tuesday.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

SUFFOLK TIMES

All North Fork school budgets approved; several newcomers win board seats

Nationwide shortage of baby formula hits home for North Fork families

Cops: Driver charged with DWI after overturned Hummer strikes three vehicles in Southold

Boys Tennis: Southold’s Karsten has a ball in riveting match; First Settlers advance in county tournament

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Voters approve budgets in Riverhead, SWR

Community Day event brings roller derby, circus tricks and more to Stotzky Park: Photos

NORTHFORKER

The Map: Lobster roll season is in full swing

Most Popular: Trimble’s of Corchaug Nursery, Cutchogue

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52. Rain is likely overnight.