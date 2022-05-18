North Fork school budgets all approved, Local women deal with formula shortage
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
SUFFOLK TIMES
All North Fork school budgets approved; several newcomers win board seats
Nationwide shortage of baby formula hits home for North Fork families
Cops: Driver charged with DWI after overturned Hummer strikes three vehicles in Southold
Boys Tennis: Southold’s Karsten has a ball in riveting match; First Settlers advance in county tournament
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Voters approve budgets in Riverhead, SWR
Community Day event brings roller derby, circus tricks and more to Stotzky Park: Photos
NORTHFORKER
The Map: Lobster roll season is in full swing
Most Popular: Trimble’s of Corchaug Nursery, Cutchogue
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52. Rain is likely overnight.