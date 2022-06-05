5G rollout planned for Southold Town, New queen crowned at Strawberry Festival

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Friday, June 17, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town Supervisor says Verizon, AT&T planning 5G rollout in Southold

Photos: New queen crowned at Mattituck Strawberry Festival; champion emerges at shortcake eating contest

This Cutchogue plumber is exploring a true passion: writing

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wading River toddler undergoes lifesaving procedure to receive new heart, just as his sister did

Riverhead police investigating a pair of shootings at same Wilson Avenue home

Students share the meaning of Juneteenth through annual essay contest

Family went from gym members to owners at Defined Health and Fitness gym in Wading River

NORTHFORKER

Boutique bookstore planned for downtown Riverhead

Eight weeknight happenings to check out on the North Fork this summer

One Minute on the North Fork: In bloom at The Gardens at Beds & Borders

How to beat the heat with a trip to a North Fork beach or pool this summer

20 photos from another successful Rotary Uncorked event

What’s for sale on the North Fork with stables for equestrians

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 59.