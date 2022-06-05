5G rollout planned for Southold Town, New queen crowned at Strawberry Festival
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Town Supervisor says Verizon, AT&T planning 5G rollout in Southold
Photos: New queen crowned at Mattituck Strawberry Festival; champion emerges at shortcake eating contest
This Cutchogue plumber is exploring a true passion: writing
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Wading River toddler undergoes lifesaving procedure to receive new heart, just as his sister did
Riverhead police investigating a pair of shootings at same Wilson Avenue home
Students share the meaning of Juneteenth through annual essay contest
Family went from gym members to owners at Defined Health and Fitness gym in Wading River
NORTHFORKER
Boutique bookstore planned for downtown Riverhead
Eight weeknight happenings to check out on the North Fork this summer
One Minute on the North Fork: In bloom at The Gardens at Beds & Borders
How to beat the heat with a trip to a North Fork beach or pool this summer
20 photos from another successful Rotary Uncorked event
What’s for sale on the North Fork with stables for equestrians
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 59.