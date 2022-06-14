Southold may amend its fire code, Driver seriously injured in Main Road crash
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold considers amending fire code to expand duties of fire marshal
Driver seriously injured in crash on Main Road in Laurel
Greenport High School student arrested for threat against school, police say
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Permits for outdoor dining in downtown to be good for four years under Town Board proposal
NORTHFORKER
The Map: Strawberry Everything
North Fork Dream Home: Pool dips, porch hangs, and Southold strolls
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.