Southold may amend its fire code, Driver seriously injured in Main Road crash

The pickup truck crashed head-on into a tree Monday afternoon. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold considers amending fire code to expand duties of fire marshal

Driver seriously injured in crash on Main Road in Laurel

Greenport High School student arrested for threat against school, police say

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Permits for outdoor dining in downtown to be good for four years under Town Board proposal

NORTHFORKER

The Map: Strawberry Everything

North Fork Dream Home: Pool dips, porch hangs, and Southold strolls

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.