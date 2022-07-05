Daily Update: Investigator to share findings in response to police retirement party, Celebrations held for Independence Day
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
In closed session, investigator to share findings of two-year query into police department’s response to complaints about officer’s retirement party
Fred Thiele, longtime Independence Party office holder, now a Democrat
Beautiful day for a parade, celebration of America as Southold Village Merchants’ Fourth of July parade returns
Guest Spot: On July 4, let us celebrate freedom
Woodworker to display his custom-made, handcrafted furniture at Laurel garden center
Editorial: Can we save open space and have affordable housing?
Anker seeks to add outdoor dining along Front Street
Southold Blotter: Garden City man yelled racial slurs at restaurant patrons
First confirmed monkeypox case found in Suffolk County, health department says
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
With traditional Polish Town Fair canceled for third straight year, smaller party planned at Polish Hall in August
Celebrating the nation’s independence at annual Fourth of July ceremony in Jamesport
Police seek public’s help to locate two missing teens
Everything is waiting for you, in downtowns across Long Island
Editorial: Standing up to gun dealers in Riverhead Town
Auto Racing: Bonsignore has experienced racing’s highs and lows
Alive on 25 returns to downtown Riverhead as fireworks show caps off night: Photos
Cops: Middle Island man charged in May shooting outside East Main Street restaurant
NORTHFORKER
Our guide to Long Island winery tasting rooms
North Fork Dream Home: Stroll to dinner in Greenport Village from this historic home
Creating the perfect North Fork playlist for summer 2022
One Minute on the North Fork: Bloom at Lavender by the Bay
The List: It’s officially iced coffee season
Everything you need to know about going to the beach on the North Fork in 2022
Southampton’s Shinnecock Lobster Factory expands with food truck
What’s for sale in Greenport for $1 million or under
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening and the low tonight will be around 68.