Tall ship coming to Greenport, Mattituck Street Fair returns

Kalmar Nyckel at sea. (Jon Caspar photo courtesy of Kalmar Nyckel foundation)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Monday, July 11, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Tall ship Kalmar Nyckel returning to Greenport in August

Photos: 44th annual Mattituck Street Fair returns

Orient woman honored for years of service to Shelter Island’s students

Ukulele is music to the ears of the Peconic Landing group that won first Strawberry Festival talent show

Police Blotter: Man arrested for DWI after driving over 100 mph on Route 48

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Applicant for new Restaurant Depot in Riverhead outlines proposed improvements as part of development

Town Board considers code change so only town residents can purchase seasonal beach parking permits

SWR’s new music stands are akin to a sweet note

NORTHFORKER

Imagining the perfect North Fork park

Best of the North Fork: See our picks for the area’s best activities and have your say

One Minute on the North Fork: A morning at Blossom Meadow Farm

Farm Stand to Plate: Building a fresh Lobster BLT board

Behind the labels of North Fork wine bottles personal stories are being told

Have your artwork displayed on a locally produced bottle of wine served at two popular restaurants

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69.