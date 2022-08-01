Cutchogue Fire District floating $16M bond, Energy storage facility planned for Oregon Road

The proposed plans were on display during an open house Saturday. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Here are the headlines for Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cutchogue Fire District floating $16M bond for firehouse expansion; vote now expected in September

Energy storage facility planned for Oregon Road as New York plans for a cleaner grid

Document reveals how investigators built cases against five individuals charged in fatal overdoses, including DNA evidence

Online art auction in support of Ukraine to culminate with event at Jamesport Meeting House

Editorial: It’s about veterans’ mental health, not bail reform

Southold Blotter: Greenport man arrested for DWI after driving over curb, front lawn

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Rising costs for Riverhead Town’s Water District may lead to rate increases

Run for Briggs 5K set for Aug. 13 on bike path at Enterprise Park at Calverton

NORTHFORKER

The North Fork Beach Clean Up is back for the third year. Here’s what to know about the friendly competition

The List: Six ways to pamper the dog in your life on the North Fork

One Minute on the North Fork: U-pick bouquets at Horton’s Flower Farm

Roanoke Lavender Farm blooms and grows in Riverhead

Limited tickets available for northforker’s Best of the North Fork celebration at RG|NY

What’s for sale on the North Fork near Horton’s Point Lighthouse in Southold

Tulsi Square: Step inside Southold’s new wellness market and naturopathic clinic

WEATHER

Expect showers today with a high temperature near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 70.