Daily Update: Police chief reinstated in Southold, Person killed by LIRR train in Peconic
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Reinstated police chief apologizes to residents, says failure to follow policy ‘inexcusable’
Public hearing on town’s preliminary budget set for Nov. 1
Pedestrian killed by train in Peconic Monday morning
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Students become citizen scientists as they gather data of Peconic Estuary at Indian Island County Park
Boys Soccer: SWR goals by Caraftis, Daggett are beauties
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Thoughtfully renovated circa 1840 colonial
Five local spooky treats to try this Halloween
WEATHER
Expect patchy drizzle with a chance of showers. Areas of fog are expected before 2 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 69, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61.