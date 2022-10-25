Daily Update: Police chief reinstated in Southold, Person killed by LIRR train in Peconic

Police Chief Martin Flatley is congratulated after being reinstated to his position following a suspension. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Reinstated police chief apologizes to residents, says failure to follow policy ‘inexcusable’

Public hearing on town’s preliminary budget set for Nov. 1

Pedestrian killed by train in Peconic Monday morning

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Students become citizen scientists as they gather data of Peconic Estuary at Indian Island County Park

Boys Soccer: SWR goals by Caraftis, Daggett are beauties

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Thoughtfully renovated circa 1840 colonial

Five local spooky treats to try this Halloween

WEATHER

Expect patchy drizzle with a chance of showers. Areas of fog are expected before 2 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 69, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61.